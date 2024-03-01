New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cafe Collective at 9 Grenville Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on February 23
• Rated 5: Mr Chips at 6 The Quay, Bideford, Devon; rated on February 23
• Rated 5: Asda Coffee Shop at Asda Stores Ltd, Clovelly Road, Bideford, Devon; rated on February 22
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Unit 41b, Affinity Outlet Devon, Bideford, Devon; rated on January 25
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Rose Salterne at 9 - 10 Bridgeland Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on February 27
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Taffs Fish & Chips at 16 South Street, Torrington, Devon; rated on February 23