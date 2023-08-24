New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: White Hart Hotel at Fore Street, Holsworthy, Devon; rated on August 12
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Crisp And Dry at Crisp & Dry, 2 Fore Street, Holsworthy, Devon; rated on August 12
• Rated 5: Country Dairy And Kitchen at 9 Bodmin Street, Holsworthy, Devon; rated on August 4
• Rated 5: Food On The Go at 2 High Street, Holsworthy, Devon; rated on August 4