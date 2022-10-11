Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Torridge establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Joseph Hook
Tuesday 11th October 2022 8:58 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Pebbleridge Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Burrows Centre, Sandymere Road, Northam, Bideford was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 23.
And Authentic Delivery, a takeaway at Unit 3, The Old Workshop, Pitt Lane, Bideford was also given a score of five on September 23.