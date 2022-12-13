New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Torridge’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
The Hart Inn LLP, at Hart Inn, The Square, Hartland, Bideford was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 6.
And The Seagate Hotel, at Seagate Hotel, The Quay, Appledore, Bideford was also given a score of five on December 6.
It means that of Torridge's 87 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 71 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.