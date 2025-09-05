Devon County Council has launched this year’s Growing Communities Fund which offers grants of up to £1,000 to local groups that improve people’s wellbeing, reduce isolation, help families eat nutritiously or aim to provide a warm safe space this winter.
A total of £85,000 is available for not-for-profit, voluntary or community groups, registered charities or social enterprises that are providing services or activities for the benefit of people and communities in Devon.
The GCF was initially set up to support proactive, effective, measurable and sustainable actions to enable individuals and communities to build self-reliance and improve mental health and wellbeing.
Since its launch in July 2022, Devon Country Council has awarded 657 grants totalling more than £1.2m.
Councillor Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin, Devon County Council’s cabinet member responsible for rural affairs, community and public health said: “For four years now, we have seen how the Growing Communities Fund can provide vital support to local communities that make a genuine difference.
“Initially set up in the wake of covid to give communities a helping hand, we are continuing to help groups that help ensure communities are well nourished and kept warm.
“We will continue to provide vital support to local groups that are running, or are starting to run projects that can help those impacted the most by high bills and inflation.”
New figures show food inflation has reached an 18-month high of 4.2 per cent pushed up by household essentials and favourites like chocolate, eggs and butter. The energy price cap is also rising again.
The fund has been launched alongside a new £150,000 fund to support and kickstart activities, projects or schemes that will help enrich the lives of Devon’s young people called the ‘Places To Go, Things To Do Youth Fund’.
More information is available at www.devon.gov.uk/communities/devon-county-community-grant/
