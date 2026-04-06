ZEAL Monachorum Village Hall staged its annual Spring Flower and Homecraft Show on Saturday, March 28.
The hall was transformed with fragrant spring flowers and delicious smells of baking entries.
Entries closed at 12 noon and after judging, the hall opened to the public at 2.30pm.
The prizegiving took place at 3pm when the results were announced.
Results were:
Flowers: 1 Sally Rauden 21 points, 2 Margaret Harris 20pts, 3 Sue Down 14pts.
Best in Section Rosette: Sue Down.
Special prize for Pollyanthus: Margaret Harris.
Handicraft: 1 Isabel Harris 14pts, 2 Margaret Harris 9pts, 3 Erica Eden 8pts.
Best in Section Rosette: Isabel Harrism chocolate Victoria sandwich.
Refreshments were served, after which there was a draw and auction of donated items.
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