Green light for plan to bring Okehampton shop back into use
PLANS to raise the roof level of a storage area above a disused shop in Okehampton town centre have been approved by West Devon Borough Council.
The proposal for 2 Crediton Road will allow the vacant premises near Wongs takeaway to be brought back into use by increasing headroom on the first floor, councillors heard.
The applicant, Mike Yelland, proposes raising the eaves height of the lean-to roof to make a more useable storage space.
The work will also see asbestos tilse replaced with fibre cement tiles, the timber window resized to allow for the new roof and replaced in white uPvc and a bat and bird box installed.
The application was approved at Tuesday’s WDBC development management and licensing committee, with Cllr Caroline Mott saying: ‘I think it is lovely to see a building like that being brought into active use in the town and I am happy to support the application.’
Cllr Terry Pearce added: ‘I agree with Cllr Mott. This retail shop hasn’t looked good for a number of years and I think with the work being done to the first floor, with raising the roof, there is an opportunity for this to be brought back into use, so I support the application.’
