The Friends group say they are confident they have a sound business case, with other income to come from market rents, car parking fees and local advertising sponsorship to cover the lease purchase repayments. The deal will pay for improvements to the original building proposed by Kingswood Homes, to include sides and glass windows to make the building weatherproof all year around. Materials are on site for building work to continue and the market to be completed by the autumn. Kingswood Homes managing director, Paul Jones, said: ‘We’re pleased that we have been able to come to this agreement with the town council after protracted negotiations. When we purchased the land for The Market Quarter, we identified that the market area was a prime location for regeneration within the town, and so our scheme centred around a new market square with a mix of small-scale retail and employment offerings, supported by residential development.