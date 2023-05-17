Hatherleigh Nursing Home was eagerly awaiting the King’s Coronation that took place on Saturday, May 6, united in anticipation and excitement for the celebrations ahead.
In preparation for the weekend, the Devon home invited professional vocalist and entertainer Zara King to perform for their residents, who are fondly known as family members.
Zara covers songs from the 40s to the 70s specifically aimed for a mature audience. She has created a Coronation themed performance to be enjoyed alongside a celebratory buffet that the team have organised.
Hatherleigh Nursing Home is one of the largest providers of dementia care in the South West. Its approach to life recognises the values, beliefs and identity of each person.
Each person that may need support is unique and by understanding their life history and journey in life and by striving to be a true continuation of home, the team at Hatherleigh Nursing Home create a place where everyone feels safe and never alone.