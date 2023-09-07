Hatherleigh Players are taking on a very funny comedy murder mystery, ‘Death by Fatal Murder’ to be held at Hatherleigh Community Centre on October 6-7 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from the Community Centre Monday to Friday 9am - 12pm.
Inspector Pratts record of crime detection at Bagshot House is not enviable. In his two previous visits, chronicled in “Murder to Death” and “Secondary Cause of Death”, the body count mounted disastrously as he looked on.
Now he is back, and, as usual, chaos reigns supreme. During the course of his latest investigations, Pratt meets the new owner of the house, Nancy Allwright and soon he is embroiled in more mystery, aided and abetted by Miss Maple and Constable Thompkins.
Upper-crust Ginny and Italian gigolo Enzo help with enquiries but danger looms with an unexpected arrival, and a frightening suggestion.