The new poultry auction at Hatherleigh Market is on pause as poultry gatherings are once again been banned due to a rise in bird flu cases.
The law enforced will be kept under regular review to monitor the risks of avian flu.
The fortnightly farmers market will still taking place on Saturday, February 15, just without the birds.
In a post onFacebook, a spokesperson from Hatherleigh Market said: “You couldn't write it! Please keep your birds safe and as soon as the ban is lifted we will notify you of the auction date.