Hatherleigh presents its Carnival Royalty

Ahead of its carnival next month, Hatherleigh is pleased to present this year’s Carnival Royalty. Pictured are president Alan Jones with Carnival Queen Abi Bennett and Prince and Princess Fred and Thea Barrs. There will be a Queen’s Draw Cream Tea at the community centre from 2.30pm on Saturday, October 29, when the Carnival Queen will be drawing the winners of her prize draw. There will also be a duck race. All proceeds go to funds for the carnival, on November 12.