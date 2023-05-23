Hatherleigh Youth Football Club made a presentation to one of its founders, Andrew Bennett, at the ten year anniversary on Sunday (May 21) as a thank-you for all his work.
Alongside two other parents, Jo and Gary, Mr Bennett — known as Benny to the club — had a vision for a youth football club in the town as was ‘the driving force’ behind the club, making ‘the impossible possible’.
Donna Lewis, club chairperson, said: ‘Benny was the coach for the first groups of players. Benny was instrumental in securing the use of what was then a farmer’s field and turning it into the youth pitch.
‘Every week, he cut the grass. Every week, he painted the lines and put up the goals and nets. Then, when the sun went down, Benny would tackle all the club admin and the accounts. He worked hard to find coaches for new age groups and new sponsors for their kits. Benny would referee matches. He would go to meetings and complete applications to get the club affiliated.
‘In short, for many years, Benny was the club and the club only continued to exist because of Benny.’
Two years ago, he stepped down from committee and away from the club a year ago. There are currently 145 children who are playing football at the club now — ranging from five to 16 years — and countless others that have played for the club over the last decade.