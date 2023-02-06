Ambulance workers from West Devon joined the picket line at Derriford Hospital today as health staff stage the biggest ever NHS strike.
Tens of thousands of nurses and ambulance staff in England are taking industrial action over an escalating pay dispute putting further strain on the NHS
Today's walk-out is the biggest on the 75-year-history of the NHS. Nurses will continue to strike tomorrow and ambulance workers will return to the picket line on Friday.
Royal College of Nursing members employed at Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust are also taking strike action for fair pay today and tomorrow for the entire duration of the day shift, said the Royal College on its website today.
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) trade union wrote to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over the weekend asking him to bring the nursing strike 'to a swift close' by making 'meaningful' pay offers.