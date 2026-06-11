Long distance cyclists have been recognised for a 200-miles ride to raise money in the name of an ill friend.
Members of Tavistock Wheelers Cycling Club have received a special award from the Huntington's Disease Association (HDA) after raising an impressive £13,000 through an epic charity ride from Tavistock to University College Hospital London.
The fundraising challenge was undertaken in support of fellow club rider Mark Pratten, who is living with Huntington's Disease.
Determined to stand alongside their friend and club mate, 12 of the Wheelers embarked on their journey to London last year, covering more than 200 miles to raise awareness of the disease and generate vital funds for Huntington's Disease support and research.
The achievement has now been recognised at a national level. As a result of their fundraising success and unwavering support for Mark, representatives from Tavistock Wheelers were invited to attend an awards ceremony at the HDA headquarters in Liverpool.
A club spokesman said: “The greatest reward has been standing shoulder to shoulder with our friend Mark Pratten and showing that no one faces Huntington's Disease alone. The ride was physically demanding and deeply emotional, with Mark's courage and determination serving as a constant source of inspiration throughout the journey.”
The award acknowledges the substantial funds raised and the club's commitment to raising awareness of Huntington's Disease.
The £13,000 raised will help support the work of Huntington's Disease organisations in providing assistance to individuals and families affected by the condition and contributing towards ongoing research into treatments and care.
Huntington’s Disease (HD) is a hereditary, degenerative neurological condition for which there is no cure.
Mark has been an active person most of his life, enjoying cycling, running, scuba diving, swimming and walking.
HDA provides support and advice to Mark and his wife Nicky since his diagnosis.
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