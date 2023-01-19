The famous Ten Tors expeditions and Duke of Edinburgh's Award schemes are safe, despite the ban on wild camping on Dartmoor.
The major landowner on the moor, the Duchy of Cornwall, has stressed that it can continue on their land, stressing in particular that this can continue for Ten Tors and Duke of Edinburgh Award (DoE) trips.
A spokesperson for the Duchy of Cornwall said: “We recognise the many benefits associated with being able to enjoy the natural beauty of Dartmoor, including through wild camping.
“We are pleased to have found a way forward quickly and in partnership with the Dartmoor National Park Authority and other landowners to ensure that this short-duration, back-pack style camping can continue to be enjoyed on Duchy land.”
The Duchy added it was giving its permission for access for wild camping on its land, including for Ten Tors and The Duke of Edinburgh Award training, with immediate effect.
Working with the Dartmoor National Park Authority, a wild-camping map and clear guidance is being developed, to inform visitors of where they may camp without having to seek additional permission from landowners.
As has been the case previously, the wild-camping map and guidance will be periodically reviewed between the Dartmoor National Park Authority and landowners.
The Duchy added that ‘fly camping’, often involving large groups with barbecues or open fires, should not be confused with true wild-camping and will continue to be prohibited.
This issue about the future of wild camping has arisen after the High Court agreed with a major Dartmoor landowner, that the so-called legal right to camp did not exist. This led to widespread protests from people who claimed this would restrict young people's outdoor activities and general enjoyment of the great outdoors.