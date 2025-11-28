THE Met Office is warning of disruption to travel and flooding this weekend as it issues an alert for heavy rain.
The yellow weather warning comes in to force form 6am tomorrow, Saturday, November 29, lasting until midnight.
Rain is expected to develop across southwest England on Friday night and spread northeastward during Saturday before clearing into the North Sea on Saturday night.
And while the Met Office says there is uncertainty in the corridor of heaviest rainfall across England, there is potential for between 20 and 30 millimetres to fall fairly widely, with up to 50 millimetres in some places.
Over high ground, there is a low chance of between 60 and 80 millimetres falling.
Strong winds may accompany this heavy rain, particularly across eastern parts of England on Saturday night.
