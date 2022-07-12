‘Hideously bright’ lights

At last week’s town council meeting, North Tawton Town Council decided to approach Devon County Council engineers over the unsuitability of the recently-installed street lamps.

This is the most recent move to resolve an ongoing issue with overly-bright street lamps in the town that residents say are keeping them awake and are disruptive to noturnal wildlife.

Cllr Christian Martin, who brought the issue to the table, described the lights in the Square as ‘hideously bright’ and argued that there was no need for the county council to replace the lamps with new LED lanterns.

He said: ‘I said to county councillor James McInnes that there was nothing wrong with the lamp posts. These new ones are hideously bright. They would scare away any animal. Somebody in the county council should have consulted with us – it’s a Conservation Area. The lights need to be rectified.’