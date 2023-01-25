Police are becoming increasingly concerned about recent highly-dangerous cable thefts in the Dartmoor area.
Live National Grid power cables and other parts of the infrastructure are being cut from pylons, leaving extremely dangerous high-voltage ends behind. A total of six incidents are currently being investigated.
Police have advised that staff from the National Grid will always be wearing full uniform, carrying ID and be driving a marked vehicle, encouraging people to report any suspicious activity involving power grids or lines they see by dialling 999 or 101 quoting Operation Langstone and reference 50220058345 if you have information relevant to these thefts.