Okehampton Hockey Club is welcoming new members to join them and take part in pre-season training, starting this month.
Men and women are offered weekly coaching and training sessions. Men’s sessions are on Tuesday evenings from 8pm to 9.30pm and for ladies, the third and fourth teams meet from 7.30pm to 8.30pm in August, then 7pm to 8.30pm in September, with the first and second teams at 8pm to 9.30pm in August and September.
The club runs six senior teams including a ladies development and prides itself on being friendly, supportive and pro-active.