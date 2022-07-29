Horse riders will perform to Abba tribute in spectacular horse show near Okehampton
A SPECTACULAR horse show where different acts ride their horses to a live Abba tribute band and other artists is set to be stunning event at the Grange Equestrian Centre on the outskirts of Okehampton.
This will be a unique opportunity for people to enjoy horses and riders moving in harmony; the aim being to bring Vienna with a twist to Devon!
It’s a show for all the family with shopping, a bar, fabulous street food vans and the opportunity to get up and personal with the horses and riders.
The event will take place on August 20 and you can win a ticket for a family of four. See the Times this week for information and send your entries with name and telephone number to the Tavistock and Okehampton Times, 42 Brook St, Tavistock, Devon, PL19 0HE.
The founder, Senga Riches, will showcase her All Steps Formation riding team who will open the show.
The team is made up of eight dedicated riders with a wide range of breeds showing that formation riding is for everyone no matter what type of horse you have.
Prepare to be amazed by the fearless Gallien Gautier and his stunt team as they perform high school movements at Liberty where the horses are running free; something awe-inspiring for all to see.
You will also be able to see the Pony Club kids, Dartmoor Ponies, Icelandic Horses, Harry and his Spanish Walk and favourite little Shetland Saracen.
The live music will be provided by Abba’s Angels in the evening as seen on TV including The One Show and The Last Leg as well as at festivals and corporate events.
Lisa Baker from the Voice UK will be coming along as too will be the up and coming Devon-based vocalist Emma Louise and Jess B who will provide an illuminating performance!
There will be a mini festival vibe and the chance to get up close and personal with some of the show’s equine friends. This is the beginning of a journey for the organisers with the aim of bringing a team from one of the Spanish Schools of Riding in Europe to the UK next summer for the first time in years.
As part of the celebration, the team are offering a thank you to the hard working NHS, police and fire service with free tickets up for grabs for the first 50 people who get in touch.
Please email [email protected] or send a message via Facebook for details of how to get your free ticket.
