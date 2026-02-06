A plan to create a horse sand school and stables has been approved for Dousland.
Dartmoor National Park Authority planners have granted change of use consent to Chloe English for equine use with fencing at Higher Lake Farm.
The project will be subject to conditions under the Dartmoor local plan, including habitat management under a scheme to improve biodiversity through the creation of new and improvement of existing habitats.
The applicant was granted permission by planners once she submitted the management plan, which ultimately includes measures to maintain and monitor increased biodiversity for 30 years after the school is complete.
Habitat gain will include the ‘substantial’ planting of trees, with 26 small and four medium trees being planted. Although the loss of some grassland was ‘unavoidable’, the applicant will retain as much as possible.
Before the stables start being used, details of the proposed surface water drainage, should also be submitted to the planners for approval.
