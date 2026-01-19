Hospice charity Hospiscare is set to launch its biggest-ever fundraising challenge this March, aiming to raise £400,000 in just 36 hours to keep its care-at-home service running.
The charity is calling out for 200 campaigners to take part in the match-funded campaign, Keeping Care at Home. From March 1–2, campaigners — referred to as “Champions” by the charity — will publicise Hospiscare through digital and face-to-face channels to encourage donations.
It is hoped the event will raise £200,000 from the public, which will then be matched by local donors, bringing the total up to £400,000. Donations received once the matched funding target has been met will still help provide vital care, but will not be doubled.
Head of public fundraising, Sarah Smith, said: “Keeping Care at Home is bold in ambition and will be fuelled by the passion and dedication of our local community.
“We are asking local people to stand by us to support vital end-of-life services, to provide expert, compassionate care to those most in need.
“Registering to be a Keeping Care at Home champion is simple, and you’ll be fully supported every step of the way to make the experience rewarding and fun.
“I’d like to also thank our match funders, without whom this campaign wouldn’t be possible.”
Hospiscare provides support for people with life-limiting illnesses across Exeter, east and central Devon, including Okehampton. The charity provides at-home palliative care, a specialist palliative care ward, and a support line. It is especially well known for its end-of-life care, allowing people to stay out of hospital and die peacefully in their own home.
Only about 20 per cent of the charity’s funding comes from the NHS, and it needs to raise around £10 million per year to maintain the services it offers.
To become a Champion, visit hospiscare.co.uk/keeping. For more information, call Sarah on 01392 688020 or email [email protected].
