A HUSBAND and wife who love music are preparing to take on lead roles for a popular classical community choir in Chagford.
Tina Guthrie will become conductor of the Chagford Singers from September while her husband Nigel will be the choir accompanist.
Both Tina and Nigel have considerable experience as singers, instrumentalists (flute and organ respectively) and conductors.
They formed the Crediton Festival Chorus which ran from 2009 until 2017 and Tina conducted the Torbay Singers from 2005 until 2019, while also directing numerous ensembles and choirs as a music teacher at Exeter School.
They both retired last summer and are very excited about the prospect of this new venture.
Rehearsals will take place on Wednesday evenings (7.30pm-9.30pm) at the Jubilee Hall, Chagford, starting on September 11 and new members will be warmly welcomed. Sessions promise to be enjoyable and rewarding.
The first concert of the season, on November 30 at St Michael’s Church, Chagford, is a celebration of Advent and the journey from Advent to Christmas.
The programme will include excerpts from Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, a Magnificat by Stanford and a gorgeous selection of advent themed carols and anthems – including There is no Rose by Philip Stopford, Nova, Nova by Bob Chilcott and much more.
If you would be interested in joining Chagford Singers, or giving it a try, please do come along to a rehearsal. If you would like further information regarding membership, email: [email protected] or go to the website at www.chagfordsingers.co.uk