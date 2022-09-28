The Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) are what landlords are expected to comply with. Working with Tamar Energy Community, the council is identifying rental properties that do not comply with the minimum energy efficiency standards. All rental properties must be rated E and above unless properly exempted. The landlords are given initial advice on how to get compliance with the regulations. Formal action will be taken against non-compliant landlords who are not willing to undertake the necessary work.