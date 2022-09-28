Improving homes and reducing costs
With costs rising, now is the time to manage your costs and reduce your fuel bills, so West Devon Borough Council, Citizens Advice and Tamar Energy Community are here to help you with information and advice.
The council has set out a range of schemes and initiatives to help you manage your energy use better.
The Energy Company Obligation, this is where the council is facilitating grants from big energy companies to install a variety of measures, e.g. all types of insulation through to heating upgrades in eligible households.
Energy Advice is also available. The council is working closely with Tamar Energy Community and Citizen Advice, to offer free and impartial, independent advice from local advisers on how to reduce energy bills and help with heating to struggling households.
The Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) are what landlords are expected to comply with. Working with Tamar Energy Community, the council is identifying rental properties that do not comply with the minimum energy efficiency standards. All rental properties must be rated E and above unless properly exempted. The landlords are given initial advice on how to get compliance with the regulations. Formal action will be taken against non-compliant landlords who are not willing to undertake the necessary work.
Energy Efficiency Loans can be offered by the council for energy efficiency measures. This is through the council’s loan partner, Lendology. They can also help households on oil, LPG and solid fuel to bulk-buy fuel with a 0% loan.
Under the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) Help to Heat local flexible eligibility, energy suppliers and installers will be able to offer grants, using the council’s eligibility criteria. This allows them to install fully funded or subsidised energy saving measures for households, which have been declared eligible. The council does not provide the funding; it is provided by the energy companies.
All of the schemes and initiatives listed are subject to terms and conditions. In most cases, this would mean a gross household income of less than £31,000.
The council does not recommend any particular installation company and you are advised that eligibility under the scheme may not necessarily result in a full grant. A number of installers have signed a Council Code of Practice to say how they will engage with house owners. This would be in writing or through social media only. If in doubt, you can contact the council at [email protected] to verify the installer is genuine.
It might not be possible to get these home improvements done before this winter. Many people will also be looking at their long-term fuel usage and planning for next year’s winter. With that in mind, residents are being urged to look at the schemes now to see if they are eligible and to start preparing for the future.
Cllr Tony Leech, West Devon Borough Council’s lead member for Cost of Living said: ‘To help residents get a better understanding of what is available; we brought all of the information into one place and created a dedicated webpage. Most of the schemes are targeted at those who are the most in need, but some could also be those who have a health vulnerability.
‘Some of the schemes listed are also not just for homeowners, although landlords may need to make a financial contribution. But what we are also doing is taking the lead in encouraging landlords to make sure their properties are energy efficient for their tenants.’
There have some been worrying reports of people posing as council representatives knocking on doors and offering home energy improvements. This is NOT something that the council would do. If any company cold calls at your door, the council and Citizens Advice strongly advise, you do NOT engage with them or allow them into your home.
Important and trusted sources of advice are of course Tamar Energy Community and Citizens Advice who can also provide you with a wealth of information.
Vicki Rowe, chief executive of Citizens Advice Torridge, North, Mid and West Devon said: ‘Our energy advisors can help householders understand:
How to efficiently use their heating and hot water systems
Look at fuel bills to see if you can save money by switching tariff
Deal with energy supplier issues, including billing and meter problems
Help liaise with social housing landlords to make energy efficiency improvements.
‘We are advising all out clients to switch to a Smart meter to help manage energy consumption. You should speak to your supplier to find out whether you are eligible.’
If you would like to know more about the schemes or make an enquiry to the council, find out more: www.westdevon.gov.uk/Reduce-Fuel-Bills
Tamar Energy Community is holding the Okehampton Energy and Retrofit Fair on Saturday 22 and the Tamar Energy Fest on Saturday November 12 if people would like to come along and get some advice.
Drop in to have a chat about preparing your home for the future: https://tamarenergycommunity.com/events
