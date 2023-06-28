This Sunday (July 9) Simmons Park will become a riot of noise, colour and fun as Okehampton celebrates three historic moments in the town’s history.
The event will run from 10am to 8pm and include a wide range of family-friendly activities including music, dance, axe throwing, archery and the chance to view a specially-made timeline of the town’s history as part of the day.
This year marks 400 years since Okehampton was granted a town charter by James I, 150 years since the establishment of Okehampton United Charities and 125 years since Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council was founded.