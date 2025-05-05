PINTS of the finest Hawkstone Cider & Lager will be available at the Devon County Show as Kaleb Cooper of Clarkson’s Farm is set to bring his very own bar to this year’s show.
Best known for appearing on the farming documentary show, Kaleb will be visiting the Devon County Show on Friday, May 16.
And he is not coming alone.
The 26-year-old, who, in addition to helping Jeremy Tat Diddly Squat, has written several books and embarked on a tour of live shows, will be bringing his beautifully converted horse box bar.
Visitors can enjoy a refreshing, well-crafted pint of the finest Hawkstone Cider & Lager.
As a passionate farmer and advocate for British agriculture, Kaleb champions local produce—including top-quality cider and lager.
Visitors can find his bar in the agricultural and machinery area throughout the show’s three-day run, from Thursday, May 15 to Saturday, Mat 17.
It’s the perfect spot to pause, sip, and soak up the show’s lively atmosphere.
Kaleb’s bar is just one of many places for visitors to unwind with a drink.
The Welly Bar in the new Family Fun Zone offers seating for up to 80 and even a dog-friendly drinking station, so four-legged friends can refresh alongside their owners.
Meanwhile, the Countrylife & Woodland Area debuts its own bar, courtesy of The Dartmoor Brewery, serving craft ales under a stretch tent.
Of course, the popular Ales from Devon stand returns, offering a vast selection of local brews.