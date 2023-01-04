Plastic Free Okehampton is reminding residents that the Ockment Centre is still collecting used Pringles tubes to raise money for the community centre.
The Ockment Centre has been collecting the tubes since March last year and is part of the Pringles Tube Recycling Programme, set up to encourage people to recycle their used tubes which will then be turned into new products such as fence posts and benches.
Organised by recycling company TerraCycle, the national scheme also aims to raise money for local communities.
TerraCycle also collect other recyclable goods though the Ockment Centre is not collecting them.