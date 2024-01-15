Okehampton’s Lantern Procession is returning this year and to prepare for the event Wren Music will hold a coffee morning on January 27 to allow residents to learn more about evening and how to take part.
Okehampton Lanterns is returning after a break last year. It follows generous support from Okehampton United Charities, South West Water’s Neighbourhood Fund and the In-Step Research team.
This year, the theme is a celebration of Okehampton as a town with two rivers.
Creative director of Wren Music, Marilyn Tucker, said: “The coffee morning is a chance for people to come along, ask us questions, and hopefully decide to join us in the procession.
“In the past, we’ve had well over 100 lanterns, and we’re looking for even more people to take part this year. The town’s Brownies and Girl Guides are with us this year, which we’re delighted about.”
The coffee morning, at Charter Hall in Market Street at 10am, will also have entertainment from Okehampton Community Dance Project and the new Okehampton Street Band, who’ll be leading the procession, which takes place on Saturday 24 February.
Families can get involved by signing up for the free lantern-making workshops which are happening during half-term, from Monday 12 February to Friday 16 February.
The main location for the workshops is Wren Music’s building at Ebenezer Hall, North Street, Monday 12 to Friday 16 February, 10.30am to 12.30pm, and 1.30pm to 3.30pm.
Local groups can also get in touch with Wren Music if they’d like help with creating lanterns for the event.
Two specialist lantern artists will be helping to create the procession’s showpiece lanterns, which will reflect the two rivers theme.
The procession will gather by St James Chapel at dusk and winds its way to Simmons Park, where the lanterns will be displayed in a tableau.
A special part of the 2024 event will be performances by Okehampton Community Dance Project and the Okehampton Street Band, led by Wren Music’s community musician, Jon Dyer.
The band will be playing traditional folk music and has been created especially for the procession.
Band organisers are still looking for volunteers to join.
“We’re looking for some more musicians, especially brass players who fancy doing something a bit different,” said Marilyn.
Meanwhile, Okehampton Community Dance Project are currently working with Wren Music’s dance practitioner Jenny Read to learn Dartmoor Step Dancing, which will be incorporated into their display.
For more information contact Wren Music at [email protected], call 01837 53754 or visit the Wren Music website at www.wrenmusic.co.uk.