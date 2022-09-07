A shorter entry of ewes than expected saw the market topped at £160 for north country shearling mules from T D G & J A Pearson at £160 followed at £155 for 3 pens of Texel x shearling ewes from Mr R D Partridge and £140 for north country Cheviot shearlings from H T Davis full mouth ewes sold to a top of £105 for Texel x from F Janes and Son.