Largest entry of year at Chagford Market
Chagford market’s August sale attracted the largest entry of the year with just under 600 penned.
The sale started with an entry of Angora goats from G & N Arscott with does selling to a top price of £200.
A shorter entry of ewes than expected saw the market topped at £160 for north country shearling mules from T D G & J A Pearson at £160 followed at £155 for 3 pens of Texel x shearling ewes from Mr R D Partridge and £140 for north country Cheviot shearlings from H T Davis full mouth ewes sold to a top of £105 for Texel x from F Janes and Son.
A few pens of couples sold to £140 for L Steer and F Searson and £130 for P Hunt.
Lambs as expected met a fair trade considering the continuing shortage of grass with a few regular buyers noticeable in their absence but vendors generally happy with the return.
Top price was £96 for R Mallett followed at £95 for north country ewe lambs from M Warren. £90 from T L & J Arscott, £84 from C D Alford, £82 from A C & J N Bowden, £81 from P & V Pearse, £80 from J Shear.
Nothing under £50 but longer keep lambs generally in the £60 - £75 bracket.
Rams topped out at £300 for a 2T Charolais from R D Partridge who also sold pure bred Texel 2T to £275 a Blue Texel 2T sold for £150 for A C & J M Bowden.
The machinery and sundry section attracted an entry of 140 lots with milk churns attracting the most interest and selling to £66. Other prices: Peter Pan statue £40, bench saw £17, Belfast sink £16, chicken run £44, hay racks to £55, wooden gate £23, trough £31, garden table and chairs £30, pumps £21, disc cutter £21, hedge trimmer £36.
