Lego Church members celebrate first birthday
Okehampton Lego Church recently held a special party to celebrate the first anniversary of the church initiative to encourage more young families to attend church.
The party included the customary lesson followed by Bible-inspired Lego activities and ended on a high with birthday tea which included Lego hats and plates and even a Lego cake, made by a church member.
The rector of All Saints Church, Reverend Stephen Cook, said: ‘The idea is for adults and children to have fun together and in the process explore a little about the Christian faith. We have the motto “Building, learning, playing together”: we are trying to build a community of people who enjoy each other’s company.’
The town has led the way for the initiative as it is the first place in Devon and one of only a few locations in the country to hold such events
Rev Cook added: ‘As far as we know, Okehampton is one of only three places in the UK who are doing this, although it won’t be for long: just this week I have had enquiries from Scotland and Kent from people who have seen our Facebook page and want to start something similar.
‘I think this may be a world first for Okehampton: we haven’t quite worked out how to do it yet but you can be 100 percent sure it will involve Lego.’
All Saints Church is Okehampton leads the town’s Lego Church initiative, which was established in America, and aims to bring children and adults together through creative activities based on Biblical stories.
Okehampton Lego Church organisers managed to obtain several grants to buy a huge amount of Lego and at each event there is a building challenge based around a Bible story and some simple prayers, along with various kinds of refreshments.
Rev Cook said that he had been overwhelmed by support from people who come to Lego Church and even by those who do not and as a result the organisers have been able to continueto buy a large number of Lego sets to renew the stock.
He added: ‘We already had masses of Lego, but there were some things we wanted more of, especially people, animals and mechanical things, which are always popular.
‘We had a lovely pile of presents to open and play with: anyone who made a donation, thank you ever so much.’
The next Lego Church will be held on October 29 at 4pm and will also include the christening of Oliver, the baby of one of the members.
Everyone is welcome at Lego Church and more details can be found by visiting the Okehampton Lego Church page on Facebook.
