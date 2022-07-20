Library puts on reading contest
Okehampton Library is taking part in this year’s Summer Reading Challenge, which encourages primary school children to read for pleasure over the summer holiday.
The challenge will run from July 9 to September 10 during which whe library will put on a range of activities. Activities include book clubs, art workshops, science experiment sessions and even a character hunt in the library building.
This year’s theme is Gadgeteers which will focus science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects, and in keeping with this theme the Friends of Okehampton Library has offered funding for a children’s science kit as a prize in a draw.
To join the challenge, children should ask a librarian to sign up online or in person, after which they are able to borrow six books to read. As they read, they can collect stickers to fill a poster. When complete they can return to the library to receive a certificate and medal.
The Summer Reading Challenge is a UK-wide initiative established by the charity Reading Agency along with public libraries and Arts Council England, to encourage hundreds of thousands of children across the country to continue reading during the summer holiday at a time when lots often stop reading.
This year Summer Reading Challenge organisers have worked with the Science Museum Group to get more children interested in STEM subjects.
For more information about the challenge or to join the challenge visit the website at www.summerreadingchallenge.org.uk.
