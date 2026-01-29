Nursery and reception pupils at Lifton Community Academy recently welcomed a visit from an army medic to learn about the armed forces and emergency care.
Liam Yeo spoke to the children about his role and how he helps others. The children also had a chance to explore the equipment he uses and ask questions about his work.
Adam Hill, headteacher at Lifton Community Academy, said: “The children were fascinated by the visit from the army medic. It’s a wonderful opportunity for them to see real-life roles in action, ask questions, and learn about helping others. We’re very grateful to Liam for taking the time to share his experiences.”
Staff commended pupils for their curiosity and enthusiasm, and thanked Liam for sharing his time and experience with the school.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.