On Sunday, May 28, Jaine Hynes, Kevin Marshall, Pete James, Sarah and Pete Jones set off from Victoria Embankment, adjacent to Waterloo Bridge to cycle 100 miles, to raise funds for Lifton Community Centre, writes Kevin Marshall.
The weather was a touch chilly when they crossed the start line, but it wasn’t long before suntan lotion and short sleeves were the order of the day.
They had a great ride past the Olympic Park and Tower Hamlets before heading out into Essex via Epping Forest. They continued to Great Dunmow, Felstead and Whittle before returning to London and finishing on Tower Bridge, in glorious sunshine, in a time of 6:15:40.
To date they have raised £1,318 for Lifton Community Centre (charity no. 1146871), which will go towards solar panels. Besides them all being directly sponsored by individuals, thanks must go to Lifton Stores and ST Lane, Tinhay for having sponsor forms and collecting for us.
If you still wish to sponsor the ride you can do so at 2023ridelondon.enthuse.com/pf/kevin-marshall.