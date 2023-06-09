Devon housing developer Allison Homes South West has announced its latest community initiatives as part of its ongoing support for Winkleigh.
Allison Homes South West has recently provided sponsorship to Winkleigh School, allowing them to buy brand new kit for the Year 3 and 4 football team.
Commenting on the partnership, Head of Winkleigh Primary School, Victoria Fenemore said: 'Thank you to Allison Homes for their kind donation. The kit looks brilliant, and the team is very proud to wear it. This sponsorship is greatly appreciated by all at Winkleigh School.'
The children will be showing off their kit as they compete against other schools in the area in the coming months.
Last month, Year 5 students were also welcomed into the High Moor View show home to attend a writing workshop. The trip was documented by Allison Homes' film crew, who produced a video of the event that the children can watch back and enjoy for years to come.
Mrs Fenemore added: 'The children were also very excited to visit High Moor View last month for a writing workshop that was hosted by the developer. It was an excellent opportunity for the students to hone their creative writing skills.
'As a school we have had a good relationship with Allison Homes throughout the build and are grateful for their support with our bacon roll mornings, where they have purchased over 200 rolls. The profits of which, along with a further donation from Allison Homes, have gone towards our children’s trips and enrichment activities.'
Last month Allison Homes South West also held a coffee and cake afternoon for employees and local residents the money from which will go towards the running of the annual Winkleigh Fair.
Commenting on the community activities, Michele Jones, Head of Sales and Marketing at Allison Homes South West said: “We are proud to be able to give back to the wonderful community of Winkleigh, by both supporting the school and raising money for the Winkleigh Fair.
'I know the fair is at the heart of the village and I am thrilled that Allison Homes was able to raise these funds, which will go towards the running of the much-loved event.'