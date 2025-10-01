A car transporter carrying electric vehicles caught fire on the M5, closing the motorway in both directions in Devon this morning (Wednesday, October 1).
Drivers are facing delays up to 50 minutes in traffic congestion between Cullompton services and Exeter, while emergency services are at the scene. Smoke has been seen above the area from miles around and reports of explosions from the fire have been received.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Diversions are in place.
National Highways said: "The M5 in Devon is closed in both directions between J28 (Cullompton) and J29 (Exeter) due to an HGV fire.
"A car transporter carrying electric vehicles has caught fire, Devon & Cornwall Fire and Rescue are at scene and the road has been closed while they tackle the fire.
"Devon & Cornwall Police and emergency services are on scene being assisted by National Highways traffic officers."
National Highways said: "There are currently delays of 50 minutes against expected traffic.”
Southbound drivers are advised to leave the M5 at J28 and pass through Cullompton and Broadclyst to rejoin the M5 at J30
