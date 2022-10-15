Low key Okehampton Carnival but spirits lifted
Subscribe newsletter
It was a very different carnival in Okehampton today but there was plenty of entertainment and fun to be had despite the processions being cancelled.
No floats were able to take part as permission wasn’t granted in time for the main road closure so Okehampton College sports hall became the focus for walking entries before a procession was led around Simmons Park by town mayor Bob Tolley and Entertainingly Different’s Rob Pudner.
A great deal of effort had been put into the entries with lots of crepe paper entries and other creations stunning the judges. Okehampton Brownies and Guides and Okehampton Primary School were among those who took part and Footsteps School of Dance performed on the day. Carnival queen Madison Harris and princess Poppy Luxton were crowned by the mayor
Carnival committee chairman Janet Carpenter said the event had to be scaled down but they did not want to disappoint the children: ’We wanted them to be able to show off their costumes and lots of the other things like the crowning of the queen and the coffee morning have take place too
‘For two years we didn’t have a carnival and we managed to scrap one together last year and it turned out to be brilliant, but now this. Next year we will start from scratch again and make it bigger and better.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |