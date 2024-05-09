Two West Devon tourist attractions have been rated in Devon's top ten family activities, research by holiday homes letting company Sweetcombe Cottage Holidays has found.
Tree Surfers in the Tamar Valley and Lydford Gorge, located between Okehampton and Tavistock, were ranked as Devon's third and tenth most family-friendly attractions, respectively.
According to the study, which was based on TripAdvisor reviews, 85% of reviewers gave Tree Surfers five-star reviews, while 79% gave Lydford Gorge five-star reviews.
Researchers compiled a list of 80 popular attractions in Devon from various articles and analysed reviews of these places using the "family" type of visit filter. It only looked at those with over 100 reviews to find the percentage of parents who rated the place five stars.
Tree Surfers offers activities such as zip lines, walkways, and Tarzan swings. Meanwhile, Lydford Gorge is a river gorge with a 30m high waterfall and a temperate rainforest, designated as an SSSI (Site of Special Scientific Interest).