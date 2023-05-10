An extract from the Anglo-Saxon Chronicle described the coins: '997, here in this year the raiding army travelled around Devonshire into the Mouth of the Severn and there raided, both in Cornwall and in Wales and in Devon……(they) wrought great harm there by burning and slaughtering of men, and after that turned back into the mouth of Tamar and then went up until they came to Lydford and burned and killed everything they met, and burned down Ordwulf’s monastery at Tavistock and brought indescribable war booty with them to the ships.’