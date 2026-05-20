A man has died and another driver seriously injured in a three-vehicle collision on the A386 near Okehampton.

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a silver-coloured BMW estate, a white Ford Transit van and a white Citroen Relay Luton van.

The 33-year-old male driver of the BMW, from the Okehampton area, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Transit van, a 74-year-old man from the Bude area, was taken to Derriford Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Citroen van was uninjured.

The road was closed for a number of hours while officers conducted a forensic investigation of the scene.

The police are appealing for information and dash-cam footage following the incident between Hatherleigh and Folly Gate at around 1.50pm on Tuesday 19 May.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via their website or by calling 101 quoting log 397 of 19 May 2026.