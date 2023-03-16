Winning the award came as a surprise, after he was nominated by a fan of the reserve called Karl Cradick. ‘I didn’t even know he had done it. It is a lovely award to get. It is nice to have the recognition but I am one of many people who are involved up there. We are always trying to get more people involved on the downs, so if it gets more people involved as volunteer because we are all getting older. I am pushing 70 so my days of wielding a chainsaw are getting fewer. If the award brings people forward, that would be a bonus.’