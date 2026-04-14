A fitness trainer has celebrated running seven marathons in a week to raise £11,000 for a cancer charity in tribute to a seriously ill family friend.
Joe Benjamin-Guest, 32, of Liddaton, near Brentor, completed his seventh non-competitive 26-mile route at Diptford near Totnes in south Devon where family friend Steve Hemmings lives. He was welcomed by family and friends.
Joe has raised £11,300 for Butterfly Thyroid Cancer Trust. Kate Farnell from the trust said Joe was “'a total hero”.
Steve is very ill now with thyroid cancer, but was delighted at Joe’s achievement.
Steve’s wife Sue hugged Joe after his final marathon and said: “You are an incredible inspiration, awesome. It makes us very emotional and we really appreciate all you are doing for Steve and the Butterfly Thyroid Cancer Trust.”
Joe was also welcomed back by Steve’s sister and brother-in-law Jackie and Len, who have been staying with Sue and Steve and providing ‘amazing’ domestic support.
Joe’s mum Kay said: “It was a very emotional day, especially for Joe, Sue and above all, Steve. Steve is very ill now but he took great joy in Joes achievement.”
Joe ran under four hours for each of the seven marathons on routes round South Wales, where he works and close to home around Lydford and is keeping his training going for some races after he recovers from his marathons.
Steve has been friends with Joe’s parents since they were teenagers. He is also a runner, having completed multiple marathons. Joe said: “This challenge feels especially meaningful, as running has been such a big part of his life.”
Steve has a rare and aggressive form of thyroid cancer, difficult to treat and poorly understood, therefore, the Butterfly Trust is leading with awareness, research and support.
To donate to Joe’s JustGiving appeal for the Butterfly Thyroid Cancer Trust see this link: https://tinyurl.com/5n83wsr2
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