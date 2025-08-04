Dartmoor marshals will be on patrol until mid September to support the National Park Rangers with their duties.
The marshals provide high-visibility patrols to help reduce anti-social behaviour and play a vital role in engaging with visitors so everyone feels safe and enjoys their time on the moor.
First introduced in summer 2020, the Dartmoor Marshals have become an invaluable resource during the busier months.
Dartmoor National Park Head Ranger Simon Lee (pictured, second from the right) said: “We're delighted to run this initiative for the sixth year in a row. Through the partnership, we're able to provide additional resources to help tackle and prevent incidents caused by a minority of people - but incidents that can have a detrimental impact to Dartmoor's beauty and other people's quiet enjoyment of this special place.
"Like Rangers, Marshals bring valuable experience and skills in dealing with sensitive situations but are also there to help and advise, so people have safe and memorable visits."
Last year, Dartmoor Marshals spent over 910 person hours patrolling during the summer, covering 47 evenings.
They had over 200 interactions with people on Dartmoor and dealt with a range of incidents such as fly camping, open fires, dogs off leads and at least one occasion of stopping a rave.
They also assisted in reports of homelessness, signposting those in need to the right authorities so professional help could be provided.
The additional boots on the ground is funded through a partnership project bringing together the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall Alison Hernandez, the National Trust, Forestry England, Duchy of Cornwall, South West Lakes Trust, Dartmoor Common Owners Association and private landowners.
If you witness anti-social behaviour and it’s happening right now, report to Devon & Cornwall Police by calling 999 in the case of an emergency, 101 or by visiting the online reporting form.
