Terry has been a councillor for four years and has been instrumental in setting up a ward-wide Speedwatch group that is now active in Lewdown, Lydford, Sourton and Thornton Cross. This is starting to have a marked effect on the traffic in the area. He has also been delighted to work with local community groups to enhance the area we live and work in. This has included litter picking, tree planting and general tidy up sessions.