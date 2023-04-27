I want to improve outcomes for people who use mental health services. I really care about people who are in crisis and can’t get the support they need, including adequate local housing. I will support the railway returning to Tavistock; it will bring so much benefit to the area. I support active travel, enabling people to move safely and healthily around the town and countryside. I support the development of social and affordable housing, providing it is built sustainably and the homes are energy efficient to live in. I live in Tavistock, I work here and raised my children here, who attended the local schools. I am well aware of the issues and good things we have locally.