Cllr Jory said he wanted to work with housing association to provide homes in small communities. ‘Part of the problem at the moment is if you have ten affordable homes you have got to have 25 homes to pay for them. If we could work with housing associations to provide small numbers of houses in a number of communities we could get the economies of scale.’ He had been in talks with housing associations such as LiveWest ‘all the time’. Climate change is another area where Cllr Jory insists the Tories are committed, even though they stopped short of endorsing Devon County Council’s Climate Change Strategy due to concerns about how it would affect farmers. ‘We felt there were things in that plan that were a bit urban centric’ he said.