Parents in Devon have been asked to make sure that their children are vaccinated against measles as the disease spreads across the UK and Europe.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also warned that the spread of measles in Europe could put families at risk on their summer holiday.
This year, outbreaks have been seen in several European countries, including France, Italy, Spain and Germany.
Since the measles vaccine was introduced in 1968, at least 20 million measles cases and 4,500 deaths have been prevented in the UK.
Dr Alex Degan, a GP in Devon and primary care medical director at NHS Devon, said: “It’s essential that everyone, particularly parents of young children, check all family members are up to date with two MMR doses, especially if you are travelling this summer for holidays or visiting family.
“Measles cases are picking up again in England, and outbreaks are happening in Europe and many countries with close links to the UK.
“Measles spreads very easily and can be a nasty disease, leading to complications like ear and chest infections and inflammation of the brain, with some children tragically ending up in hospital and suffering lifelong consequences.
“Nobody wants that for their child, and it’s certainly not something you want to experience when away on holiday.”
Measles is among the most contagious diseases in the world, but two doses of the MMR vaccine during childhood can offer lifelong protection. However, vaccine uptake in Britain is below recommended levels, and cases have been rising.
Data published in May 2025 showed there have been 420 laboratory-confirmed cases of measles in England since the start of this year. Of those, two in three cases (66%) were in children aged ten and under, but measles has also been diagnosed in young people and adults.
To check whether a child has received both doses of the MMR vaccine, check their Red Book (child health record) or contact your GP.
