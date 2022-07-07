Meet your Times reporter Amy Hetherington
Tuesday 19th July 2022 6:00 am
Amy Hetherington (Tindle )
Have you got a story you’re dying to share or an event you’d like the paper to cover? Come and chat to Okehampton Times reporter Amy Hetherington!
You will be able to find her at the Pavilion in the Park every Wednesday from this week onwards and she will be available to chat during normal office hours.
She will most likely be upstairs at the Pavilion but could be out reporting on an event. If so, please do leave a message on 01822 615180 and she will get back to you as soon as she can.
Looking forward to hearing your stories.
