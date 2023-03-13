MEN’S mental health is being put first in Okehampton with a new wellbeing club in a community garden.
Linda Harper, chairman of the Okehampton Community Garden Association, is setting up the course of sessions, which is being called Strengthening Men’s Wellbeing: The New Masculinity.
She said: ‘In 2022 there were six men who committed suicide in Okehampton, one of those was a regular at the community garden and to hear of his tragic end was heart-breaking. It made me think we need to do something to help men with their mental health and wellbeing.
‘I met up with Paul Beard, an experienced wellbeing facilitator, and we have put together a monthly wellbeing program for men. This is funded by Devon County Council and so it will be free to attend, as we all know that in financially challenging times mental health gets put on the backburner as we prioritise our finances to maintaining the home and family.’
The sessions will be run by Paul Beard, who is a local self-mastery and wellbeing teacher and coach; he will facilitate discussions and share top tips and practices.
She added: ‘Paul has put together a great series of workshops. The first one will be held on Monday, March 20 at 7pm in ‘The Heart Space’ in Okehampton Community Garden. Places are limited, so please book to reserve your place, email [email protected] (no hyphen).