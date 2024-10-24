Teignmouth Mermaids intend to help spread the word and have been inspired by the founders of cancer charity Coppafeel. The charity was founded in 2009 by Kris Hallenga and her twin sister Maren. Kris was diagnosed with incurable, stage 4/secondary breast cancer at just 23 years of age. Kris had never been told to check herself and did not know she could get breast cancer at such a young age. Kris sadly died this year, but her lasting legacy is a charity with a mission to educate young people about checking their bodies from an early age so there is a chance an early diagnosis treatment.